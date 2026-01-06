Former police spokesperson RESILA ONYANGO accused of protecting rogue Prophet DAVID OWUOR and silencing critics using her influence - Former church insider spills the beans







Tuesday, January 6, 2026 - Fresh controversy has emerged around the ministry of self-proclaimed Prophet David Owuor after former church insider, Nelson Amenya, made new claims alleging that powerful Government officials and senior police officers have been working behind the scenes to shield the preacher from scrutiny and criticism.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Amenya, who previously served in Owuor’s church before cutting ties, claimed that he is in possession of information from private communications alleging that a network of senior police and Government officers has helped sustain what he describes as an “intimidation and influence structure” around the religious leader.

“Today I’ll be posting names of senior police officers and government officers who keep the network of intimidation and influence going for Prophet Dr Owuor. This is the real machinery that makes it easy to protect the deception and offer legitimacy and credibility… Allegedly and from my DMs, of course,” Amenya wrote.

He went on to single out former National Police Service spokesperson, Dr. Resila Onyango, and senior DCI officer, Polo Otieno, alleging that they have played roles in protecting Owuor’s image and suppressing dissent.

Amenya did not immediately provide documentary evidence in the initial post, but promised to release additional details in subsequent threads.





The Kenyan DAILY POST