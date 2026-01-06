Drama as Nairobians unite to help man recover Ksh 30,000 from Luthuli Avenue electronics cons (VIDEO)







Tuesday, January 06, 2025 - TikToker Wanyuat has gone viral after capturing a dramatic moment of street justice in Nairobi, where Nairobians rallied to recover money allegedly conned from her father.

The incident unfolded on Luthuli Avenue, a street well‑known for its bustling electronics shops and equally infamous scams.

Wanyuat’s father had gone to purchase a 43‑inch TCL Google TV, initially quoted at Ksh23,000.

Tempted by a larger 55‑inch model priced at Ksh30,000, he upgraded and paid in cash after inspecting the item.

Moments later, shopkeepers claimed the payment was only a deposit under a “hire purchase” scheme.

When he demanded a refund, they refused, sparking chaos.

In Wanyuat’s viral video, her father is seen confronting the sellers as a crowd quickly gathers.

Nairobians from all walks of life joined in, chanting and demanding justice.

The mounting pressure eventually forced the shop to return the full Ksh30,000.

Luthuli Avenue has long been notorious for such tricks - ranging from hidden warranty fees to swapping branded electronics for cheaper imitations once buyers leave the counter.

As the cash was handed back, the crowd erupted in cheers.

Wanyuat’s father celebrated by dancing and waving the recovered money, while bystanders recorded the victory on their phones.

Grateful for the solidarity, Wanyuat ended her post with a heartfelt note:

“Thanks to all who helped out. May God bless you, and let’s all be careful where we buy our electronics.”

@wanyuat my dad went to town looking to buy a 43 inch TCL Google tv which he was told went for 23k. But then he spotted a 55 inch and when he asked he was told it goes for 30k. So when he compared the prices he decided to go with the 55 inch. So the tv was brought and after checking it out and confirming it was in good condition he paid, only for them to later tell him that he had purchased a hire purchase tv. When my dad asked for refund they refused and talked back at him like they pleased. That's what led to all the drama. Thanks to all who helped out🫶🏾may God bless you and let's all be careful and aware of where we get our electronics. Thank you and happy new year🫶🏾♥️ ♬ original sound - Wanyuat

