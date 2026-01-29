Prophet DAVID OWUOR hits back at CS ADEN DUALE over claims that he underwent knee surgery in Italy despite performing healing miracles







Thursday, January 29, 2026 - Controversial preacher, David Owuor, has strongly dismissed remarks made by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, who claimed that the self-styled prophet had traveled abroad for knee surgery despite his assertions of performing healing miracles.

In a statement released on Thursday, January 29th, Owuor described Duale’s comments as “false, unverified and misleading.”

“The Ministry of Repentance and Holiness strongly refutes recent public remarks attributed to CS Aden Duale regarding Prophet Dr. David Owuor.

“The statements suggesting that the prophet of the Lord underwent medical procedures as alleged are false, unverified and misleading,” the statement read.

Owuor clarified that during the period referenced, he was on an official mission in Europe conducting revival meetings and ministry activities. He has since returned to Kenya.

“At the time being referenced, Prophet Owuor was on an official international mission in Europe, holding revival meetings and faithfully carrying out ministry work focused on the message of repentance, holiness and preparations for the coming of the Messiah,” the statement added.

Owuor told leaders and the media to exercise responsibility when discussing matters of faith, stressing that his ministry should be treated with respect.

“Our ministry gatherings are centered on prayer, repentance, and faith in Jesus Christ.”

“Attendees often share personal testimonies of spiritual restoration and healings through The Blood of Jesus Christ.”

“These are matters of faith and religious belief and should be treated with the respect afforded to all faith-based expressions,” Owuor stated.

Duale made the claims during a Citizen TV interview on Wednesday night, questioning why Owuor promotes miracles while allegedly seeking medical treatment abroad.

He linked such practices to the Shakahola tragedy of 2022, warning of the dangers of unverified miracle claims.

The Kenyan DAILY POST