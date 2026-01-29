Detectives arrest a member of the dreaded panga gang captured on a viral video attacking a watchman while armed with machetes (PHOTO)

Thursday, January 29,
2026 - A team of officers from Mombasa DCI Regional Headquarters, together
with their counterparts from DCI Urban and Tononoka Police Station, have
apprehended a notorious robbery with violence suspect who was captured
attacking a watchman, in a video that has since gone viral across social media
platforms. (if you missed it, watch it HERE>>>)
The chilling footage shows the suspect, armed with a panga,
alongside an accomplice, launching a vicious assault on the unsuspecting
watchman before making off with his mobile phone.
Following this, detectives launched an all-out manhunt for
the two suspects.
Thanks to forensic leads, they trailed down Salim Keya Ngesa
to a guest house in Bondeni “A,” where he was hiding, subsequently arresting
him.
Upon his arrest, officers recovered a cache of incriminating
evidence: six assorted mobile phones, a blood-stained panga, two knives, and a
greyish kanzu that matched the attire seen in the CCTV footage of the brutal
incident.
Now behind bars, the suspect is undergoing processing
pending arraignment.
Meanwhile, detectives are hot on the heels of his elusive accomplice, who remains on the run.
