Detectives arrest a member of the dreaded panga gang captured on a viral video attacking a watchman while armed with machetes (PHOTO)







Thursday, January 29, 2026 - A team of officers from Mombasa DCI Regional Headquarters, together with their counterparts from DCI Urban and Tononoka Police Station, have apprehended a notorious robbery with violence suspect who was captured attacking a watchman, in a video that has since gone viral across social media platforms. (if you missed it, watch it HERE>>>)

The chilling footage shows the suspect, armed with a panga, alongside an accomplice, launching a vicious assault on the unsuspecting watchman before making off with his mobile phone.

Following this, detectives launched an all-out manhunt for the two suspects.

Thanks to forensic leads, they trailed down Salim Keya Ngesa to a guest house in Bondeni “A,” where he was hiding, subsequently arresting him.

Upon his arrest, officers recovered a cache of incriminating evidence: six assorted mobile phones, a blood-stained panga, two knives, and a greyish kanzu that matched the attire seen in the CCTV footage of the brutal incident.

Now behind bars, the suspect is undergoing processing pending arraignment.

Meanwhile, detectives are hot on the heels of his elusive accomplice, who remains on the run.





The Kenyan DAILY POST