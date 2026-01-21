Prominent KIKUYU businesswoman survives grisly accident as 2 employees die on the spot - Her multimillion Toyota Landcruiser was written off (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, January 21, 2026 - Prominent businesswoman Catherine Wambugu, popularly known as Wambugu Apple, is recovering in the hospital after surviving a tragic road accident along the Nyeri–Nyahururu Road that claimed the lives of her two employees.

According to reports, Catherine was driving her multi-million-shilling Toyota Land Cruiser J150 when it was involved in a head-on collision with a lorry.

The impact of the crash completely wrecked the high-end vehicle, reducing it to scrap metal despite its advanced safety features.

Catherine survived the accident and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

A video that has since surfaced shows her speaking from her hospital bed, where she broke down in tears while mourning the two employees who lost their lives in the crash.

Photos of her ill-fated vehicle.

