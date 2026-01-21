Man attacked by goons hired by Saboti MP, CALEB AMISI, while attempting to hug a tree for 120 hours (VIDEO)







Wednesday, January 21, 2026 - A man in Kitale who was attempting to hug a tree continuously for 120 hours has been hospitalised after being attacked by goons.

The man claims that the attackers were sent by Saboti MP, Caleb Hamisi, to stop the challenge.

According to the victim, the assault occurred while he was in the middle of the now-popular challenge, forcing him to abandon the attempt.

Speaking from his hospital bed, the man alleged that the area MP personally visited the scene where he was hugging the tree and offered him Ksh 50,000, warning that he will be “taught a lesson” if he refused to quit the challenge.

He claims that shortly after declining the offer, he was attacked by goons, sustaining injuries that required urgent medical attention.

He was rushed to Kijana Wamalwa Teaching and Referral Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

A man in Kitale who attempted to hug a tree for 120 hours is accusing Saboti MP Caleb Hamisi of sending goons to beat him up to stop the challenge and is now admitted to Kijana Wamalwa Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kitale! pic.twitter.com/SkqQ9tJpAc — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) January 21, 2026

