A Kenyan LADY raises an alarm over the growing number of Africans living on the streets in European countries - “It is very sad” (VIDEO)

Thursday, January 08, 2025 - A viral video shared by a Kenyan lady has sparked concern over the growing number of Africans living on the streets in European countries.
In the emotional clip, she recounts how several young
African men and women approached her begging inside a train, leaving her deeply
disturbed.
“It is very sad to see your fellow African begging while
looking mentally disturbed,” she said.
“Leo tu, four African ladies approached me begging.
Yesterday another man was begging in the train, and when you ask where they
come from, they don’t even remember.”
Her heartfelt appeal urged families with relatives abroad to
check on them instead of assuming they “made it” and cut off communication.
The video quickly drew reactions online, with many netizens
suggesting that some of those struggling were once students who traveled abroad
on study visas but failed to complete their education.
Losing their legal status, they now survive by begging.
One commenter reflected: “Parents today send their kids
abroad without anchors… back then, students were sent to places where family or
friends could check on them.”
The viral clip has reignited conversations about the hidden struggles of Africans abroad
A Kenyan lady raises alarm over the growing number of Africans living on the streets in European countries.
