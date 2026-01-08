A Kenyan LADY raises an alarm over the growing number of Africans living on the streets in European countries - “It is very sad” (VIDEO)







Thursday, January 08, 2025 - A viral video shared by a Kenyan lady has sparked concern over the growing number of Africans living on the streets in European countries.

In the emotional clip, she recounts how several young African men and women approached her begging inside a train, leaving her deeply disturbed.

“It is very sad to see your fellow African begging while looking mentally disturbed,” she said.

“Leo tu, four African ladies approached me begging. Yesterday another man was begging in the train, and when you ask where they come from, they don’t even remember.”

Her heartfelt appeal urged families with relatives abroad to check on them instead of assuming they “made it” and cut off communication.

The video quickly drew reactions online, with many netizens suggesting that some of those struggling were once students who traveled abroad on study visas but failed to complete their education.

Losing their legal status, they now survive by begging.

One commenter reflected: “Parents today send their kids abroad without anchors… back then, students were sent to places where family or friends could check on them.”

The viral clip has reignited conversations about the hidden struggles of Africans abroad

A Kenyan lady raises alarm over the growing number of Africans living on the streets in European countries. pic.twitter.com/bYCaTkRiNF — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) January 7, 2026

