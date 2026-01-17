President RUTO breaks silence on claims he is supplying Steel and Cement in the Affordable Housing Programme







Saturday, January 17, 2026 - President William Ruto has dismissed claims that he is pushing the Affordable Housing Programme for personal benefit as a supplier of building materials.

The allegations have been fronted by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who has repeatedly accused Ruto and his allies of profiting from the initiative.

Speaking in Nyeri on Saturday, January 17th, during a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) grassroots leaders’ meeting, Ruto defended the programme, insisting that it is designed for the common good.

He highlighted its role in creating jobs for the youth and distributing benefits across labour and supply chains.

“They say I push this programme because I supply cement and steel. Is it easy to supply those materials?” Ruto asked, dismissing the accusations.

He further clarified that procurement for the housing projects is spread nationwide, making it impossible for one individual to dominate supply.

The President reiterated his commitment to implementing the housing agenda as outlined in his manifesto, noting that projects are ongoing across the country.

However, the programme has faced legal challenges.

The High Court in Nairobi recently suspended construction of the Southlands Affordable Housing Project in Lang’ata.

Justice Charles Mbogo issued conservatory orders halting the works pending determination of a petition questioning the project’s legality and compliance.

