President of Atheists Society of Kenya, HARRISON MUMIA, in police custody over this AI video depicting RUTO being slapped by his aide-de-camp - His lawyer speaks!







Sunday, January 04, 2025 - Harrison Mumia, President of the Atheist Society of Kenya, was arrested after sharing a five‑second AI‑generated video depicting President William Ruto being slapped and handcuffed by his aide‑de‑camp.

His lawyer, Levi Munyeri, termed the arrest unconstitutional, noting that prosecutors declined to press charges when the matter was taken to Milimani Law Courts.

Despite the ODPP rejecting the charge sheet, Mumia’s Ksh10,000 police bond was later revoked on alleged “instructions from above.”

Munyeri posted on X that his client was targeted merely for posting AI images, insisting that the cancellation of bail was unlawful and politically influenced, sparking debate on digital expression and state power.

Ipo SIKU 👍🏾🔥👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/veSdVWneyW — President, Atheists In Kenya Society (@harrison_mumia) December 31, 2025