BABU OWINO’s full statement after ALAI threatened him with a gun and poured a glass of water on his face in Kilimani

SUSTAINED CAMPAIGN OF VIOLENCE AGAINST BABU OWINO

I wish to inform the public of a disturbing incident that occurred yesterday, which I consider a direct attack on my person and a grave threat to my life.

Yesterday afternoon, a friend of mine who is a senior clergyman invited me for a meeting at a popular restaurant along Lenana Road in the Kilimani area.

Having released my security detail for the Christmas holidays, I drove myself to the venue and arrived at approximately 3:40 p.m.

We held our discussions for about twenty minutes, after which I stood up to leave.

As I was departing, I noticed a group of people known to me seated at an adjacent table.

Out of courtesy, I approached the table and greeted those present, including the MCA for Kileleshwa Ward, Hon. Robert Alai.

Without provocation, he accused me of being behind alleged social media attacks on his wife.

I calmly explained that I do not know his wife, that she has never wronged me in any way, and that I have no reason whatsoever to involve innocent family members in politics.

It is not my style to advance my politics by attacking women.

I hold out respected ladies in the highest regard.

I further pointed out that I do not even engage him personally, and therefore could not have engaged his wife.

At that point, Hon. Alai became aggressive, pushed me, drew a pistol, and struck me on the chest and jaw with it, all in full view of patrons at the establishment.

I stood my ground and urged him to calm down, asking him to explain what wrong I had committed to warrant such a violent reaction.

He appeared to cool down, and we briefly sat, with another person positioning himself between us.

Moments later, he again turned hostile, picked a glass of water from the table, and poured it on my face.

By then, a crowd had gathered, disturbed by his conduct.

Upon witnessing this escalation of affairs, and wishing to avoid any physical confrontation, I then immediately left the premises and proceeded to Kilimani Police Station, where I reported the matter.

I take this incident very seriously.

It was an unprovoked attack on my person, motivated by my political stand, and constituted a clear threat to my life.

I hereby call upon the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate action in accordance with the law.

This forms a clear pattern of physical harassment, threats and attacks that began upon the demise of our beloved Baba.

Kenyans will recall that goons were organized by the Government to attack me during that burial in Siaya - a threat that I braved due to the love I had for Baba.

As leaders, we are expected to set an example for society.

Some of us have come a long way and know better.

However, our calm should never be mistaken for fear.

We will always stand our ground in defence of our lives, our dignity, and the rule of law.