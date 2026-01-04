ODM explodes as JUNET MOHAMED fires back at SIFUNA over claims he 'ate' agent money that cost RAILA 2022 elections, blames UHURU's brother MUHOHO KENYATTA







Sunday, January 04, 2025 - A fierce war of words has erupted within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) after Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna accused Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, of misappropriating funds meant to pay election agents during the 2022 General Election.

Speaking on Saturday, January 3rd, Sifuna alleged that Junet pocketed money provided by former President Uhuru Kenyatta meant to pay agents, weakening ODM’s campaign machinery.

He claimed this failure contributed to the party’s defeat.

“Others freely benefited from Uhuru Kenyatta’s money and as Secretary General, I know this well.”

“A large portion of the funds we used for the campaign came from Uhuru.”

“But now, one reckless person has suddenly decided that Uhuru’s money is somehow wrong,” Sifuna charged.

Junet swiftly dismissed the accusations, describing Sifuna as acting on Uhuru’s behalf within ODM.

He insisted that the funds never passed through him or party structures, but were instead released by Uhuru to his brother, Muhoho Kenyatta, who appointed Peter Mburu to oversee recruitment and payments.

Junet claimed Mburu presented himself as an IT expert capable of safeguarding results, yet no agents were deployed in critical regions.

To reinforce his argument, Junet pointed to Mburu’s continued association with Uhuru, citing his recent travel with the former President and Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka.

He further alleged that logistical decisions were centralized in a restricted Westlands office controlled by Muhoho, inaccessible even to Raila Odinga.

Junet rejected claims of betrayal, noting Raila’s trust in appointing him Leader of Minority in the National Assembly.

“For years, I handled delicate assignments with fidelity and diligence,” he said, while challenging Uhuru, Muhoho, Mburu, and Sifuna to publicly account for the agents’ funds.

The clash comes days after Junet criticized Sifuna for apologizing to Uhuru during the burial of veteran politician, Cyrus Jirongo.

Junet has since styled himself as spokesperson of the “Washenzi” faction within ODM, insisting that the party thrives best in opposition.

The escalating feud underscores deep divisions within ODM over its 2022 defeat, with senior figures trading accusations over campaign financing and loyalty.





The Kenyan DAILY POST