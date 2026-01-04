ODM explodes as JUNET MOHAMED fires back at SIFUNA over claims he 'ate' agent money that cost RAILA 2022 elections, blames UHURU's brother MUHOHO KENYATTA

Sunday, January 04,
2025 - A fierce war of words has erupted within the Orange Democratic
Movement (ODM) after Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna accused Suna East
MP, Junet
Mohamed, of
misappropriating funds meant to pay election agents during the 2022 General
Election.
Speaking on Saturday, January 3rd, Sifuna alleged
that Junet pocketed money provided by former President Uhuru
Kenyatta meant to pay agents, weakening ODM’s campaign
machinery.
He claimed this failure contributed to the party’s defeat.
“Others freely benefited from Uhuru Kenyatta’s money and as
Secretary General, I know this well.”
“A large portion of the funds we used for the campaign came
from Uhuru.”
“But now, one reckless person has suddenly decided that
Uhuru’s money is somehow wrong,” Sifuna charged.
Junet swiftly dismissed the accusations, describing Sifuna
as acting on Uhuru’s behalf within ODM.
He insisted that the funds never passed through him or party
structures, but were instead released by Uhuru to his brother, Muhoho
Kenyatta, who appointed Peter Mburu to oversee recruitment and payments.
Junet claimed Mburu presented himself as an IT expert
capable of safeguarding results, yet no agents were deployed in critical
regions.
To reinforce his argument, Junet pointed to Mburu’s
continued association with Uhuru, citing his recent travel with the former President
and Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka.
He further alleged that logistical decisions were
centralized in a restricted Westlands office controlled by Muhoho, inaccessible
even to Raila Odinga.
Junet rejected claims of betrayal, noting Raila’s trust in
appointing him Leader of Minority in the National Assembly.
“For years, I handled delicate assignments with fidelity and
diligence,” he said, while challenging Uhuru, Muhoho, Mburu, and Sifuna to
publicly account for the agents’ funds.
The clash comes days after Junet criticized Sifuna for
apologizing to Uhuru during the burial of veteran politician, Cyrus Jirongo.
Junet has since styled himself as spokesperson of the
“Washenzi” faction within ODM, insisting that the party thrives best in
opposition.
The escalating feud underscores deep divisions within ODM over its 2022 defeat, with senior figures trading accusations over campaign financing and loyalty.
