ESTHER MUSILA opens up on why 'for richer for poorer' was left out of their wedding vows as she celebrates 6th anniversary with GUARDIAN ANGEL







Popular social media personality, Esther Musila, wife to gospel singer Peter Omwaka, popularly known as Guardian Angel, has revealed the intentional choices she and her husband made while crafting their wedding vows.

Sharing on Instagram on Wednesday, January 7th, 2026, Musila explained why the traditional phrase “for richer, for poorer” was left out.

She revealed that they chose to focus on abundance, health and growth rather than confessing lack.

“For better, for richer, in health! Our vows had no ‘for richer for poorer’, because we do not confess that!! It is: For richer. For health. For Better,” she wrote.

The revelation came just days after the couple marked their 6th wedding anniversary on Sunday, January 4th, which also coincided with Guardian Angel’s birthday.

Musila celebrated the milestone with a heartfelt message to her husband, describing him as her best friend, confidant, and blessing.

“Happy birthday, my love, my G, my best friend, my cherished friend, my confidant,” she penned.

She praised the small gestures that define their bond, adding:

“Thank you for the late-night laughs and the early morning kisses you shower me with.”

“Every moment of my life with you has been memorable,” she added.

Her message closed with a prayer for his continued happiness and success:

“Happy birthday to the twinkle of my eye and the person whom I love from the bottom of my heart.”

Though their relationship has often drawn public scrutiny due to their age difference, Musila and Guardian Angel continue to affirm that their marriage is built on shared values, love, and mutual understanding.

