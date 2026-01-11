Popular KIKUYU comedian beats up his wife after she vandalized his car, following a domestic dispute (PHOTOs)







Sunday, January 11, 2026 - Drama has erupted on social media after the wife of a popular Kikuyu comedian accused him of violently assaulting her following a heated domestic dispute.

Sally Wa Ndengenye, who is married to well-known comedian, MC Muthee Wa Ndengenye, took to Facebook claiming that her life was in danger after being beaten by her husband.

In a series of posts, Sally shared photos showing visible injuries, accusing the comedian of subjecting her to physical abuse.

Her allegations quickly sparked outrage online, with many fans condemning the domestic violence.

However, the comedian has since broken his silence, offering his side of the story.

Muthee Wa Ndengenye claimed that the incident stemmed from a violent altercation during which his wife vandalised his vehicle.

He shared photos of the damaged car, insisting that he was being unfairly portrayed as the aggressor while his wife was “playing victim.”

Check out his posts.

