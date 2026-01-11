Comedian EDDIE BUTITA reveals why he won’t meet American streamer iShowSpeed during his Kenyan tour - “He really wanted to meet me”







Sunday, January 11, 2026 - Kenyan comedian, Eddie Butita, has candidly expressed disappointment after revealing that he is unable to meet visiting American streamer iShowSpeed, despite plans for the two to link up during Speed’s highly publicized Kenyan tour.

Butita explained that although iShowSpeed was eager to meet him, his packed schedule made the meeting impossible.

The comedian, who has been juggling multiple projects, admitted that he tried to rearrange commitments but ultimately fell short.

“I’m actually sad because iShowSpeed is in Kenya.”

“He really wanted to meet me, but unfortunately, I’m a busy man, and my schedule has refused completely,” Butita said.

He added, “I’ve tried everything - rescheduling meetings, moving shoots, even attempting to free up time like a responsible adult - but it’s not working.”

Describing the missed opportunity as painful, Butita noted that it would have been a special moment for both creatives.

He stressed that the situation was not deliberate and extended a heartfelt apology to the global streamer.

“So if you see iShowSpeed, just tell him I tried my best but the schedule said no.”

“I am usually a humble guy; it’s not deliberate. I will make sure I make it up, bro.”

“My sincere apologies, Speed. This is very sad - I wish I had time. All the best, have fun.”

“I have organised a great itinerary for you,” he added.

iShowSpeed, one of the world’s most influential streamers with over 80 million followers, is currently in Kenya for a content-packed visit showcasing culture, people, and iconic destinations.

His arrival has been warmly welcomed, with Tourism and Wildlife CS, Rebecca Miano, hailing the visit as a major win for Kenya’s global visibility.

The Kenyan DAILY POST