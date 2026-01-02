Popular KALENJIN female singer linked to a romantic affair with OSCAR SUDI fighting for her life after being viciously attacked by her husband - Car damaged (PHOTOs)







Friday, January 2, 2026 - Popular Kalenjin singer, Vicky Brilliance, was left in critical condition following what witnesses describe as a violent domestic incident involving her husband.

According to individuals who were at the scene, the artist was found bleeding heavily from the nose and mouth after an altercation that allegedly began shortly after she left a performance at Simba XO club.

Sources close to the singer claim that she had earlier been subjected to severe physical assault before the couple began their journey home.

Witnesses further allege that during the drive, the vehicle was intentionally driven into a wall at high speed on the side where Vicky was seated, before it later veered into a culvert.

Some of those who arrived to assist the singer said they were overwhelmed by the distressing state in which they found her.

The whereabouts of the singer and the medical facility where she may be receiving treatment are currently unknown, leaving friends and fans deeply concerned about her condition.

Vicky Brilliance, regarded as one of the most prominent female artists in the Kalenjin music scene, is reported to have been involved in past marital disputes linked to infidelity allegations.

Last year, speculation circulated online claiming that she had been romantically linked to Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, with reports alleging that he had gifted her a house in Eldoret.

The Kenyan DAILY POST