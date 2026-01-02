He wanted to ‘chew me’ - Full video of AKOTHEE exposing popular Ohangla producer, WOUD FIBI, as it emerges that he takes advantage of female singers in his studio







Friday, January 2, 2026 - Renowned musician Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee, has publicly accused Ohangla producer, Woud Fibi, of attempting to take advantage of her during a studio session.

In a video shared on social media, Akothee recounted her experience while Woud Fibi was recording her songs.

She claims that the producer made inappropriate advances towards her, which she firmly rejected.

“He wanted to ‘chew me,” Akothee stated, alleging that Fibi tried to touch her without consent while pretending to adjust the microphone.

This is not the first time that Woud Fibi has been accused of taking advantage of female singers whenever they seek his services.

Watch the full video>>>

