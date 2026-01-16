Pombe Sio Supu!! See how this curvy Slay Queen went wild in a Nairobi club while tipsy (VIDEO)







Friday, January 16, 2026 - A viral clip from a popular entertainment spot in Nairobi, showing a bold slay queen going wild has set social media abuzz.

In the viral video, the slay queen is seen shaking what her mama gave her with wild abandon while balancing delicately on top of a table.

From her demeanor, it appears she may have imbibed more than she could handle and the liquid courage convinced her to put on a show for revelers.

Watch the video>>> below.

Are you not entertained? pic.twitter.com/rQ8sDqV1or — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 16, 2026

