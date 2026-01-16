Kericho MCA accidentally posts a private message on WhatsApp status after reckless escapades with a LADY - He is worried she might have infected him







Friday, January 16, 2026 - A Member of the County Assembly (MCA) from Kericho County is trending online after mistakenly posting a private message on his WhatsApp status.

The message, which appeared to be intended for a close confidant, revealed his anxiety following an “encounter” with a woman whose health status he did not know.

The post, which was quickly deleted, suggested that the MCA was worried about possible consequences of the encounter.

However, screenshots had already circulated widely online.

Check this out.





