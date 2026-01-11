Politician who did the unthinkable to a 14-year-old girl and fled to Uganda arrested





Sunday, January 11, 2026 - Police have arrested Siyad Barre Ahmed, a politician who had been on the run for nearly two years after doing the ‘unthinkable’ to a 14-year-old girl in Ijara Sub-County.

According to police, Ahmed fled to Uganda after learning that authorities were pursuing him in connection with the incident.

Ijara County Police Commander, Nicodemus Kotut, confirmed the arrest, stating that officers acted on a tip-off after establishing that the suspect had quietly returned to the country.

A multi-agency security team tracked him down and arrested him at Kanyoyo Trading Centre in Mwingi.

Ahmed previously contested the Masalani Ward MCA seat during the 2022 General Elections but was unsuccessful.

Police reports indicate that the victim later gave birth to a baby boy through a caesarean section, further intensifying public outrage over the case.