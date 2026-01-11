GACHAGUA’s ally, Governor MUTAHI KAHIGA, urged to declare political stand after accompanying RUTO to Church - ‘You can’t be a watermelon’

Sunday, January 11,
2026 - Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga is facing mounting pressure to clarify
his political allegiance after appearing to straddle both President William
Ruto’s and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s camps.
On Friday, January 9th, Kahiga hosted Gachagua at
a political rally in Nyeri, before joining President Ruto at a church service
in Othaya two days later.
During the service, Nyeri leaders openly challenged him to
take a firm stand.
“Governor, you are our leader, and you can’t be confusing us
with belonging to both sides.”
“You can’t be a watermelon,” Nyeri Woman Representative,
Rahab Mukami, declared.
Senator Wahome Wamatinga echoed the call, urging Kahiga to
align fully with Ruto’s camp.
In his rebuttal, Kahiga insisted that he remains loyal to
the President.
“I have accompanied the President in every function in
Nyeri. I voted for the President.”
“He is my president while I am the Governor; where is the
confusion coming from?” he said, stressing his duty to welcome the Head of State
whenever he visits.
Despite his cordial ties with Gachagua, who leads the
Democratic Congress Party (DCP), Kahiga affirmed that he is still a fully
paid-up member of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
He emphasized that his current focus is service delivery to
Nyeri residents, adding that political alignments will be addressed “when the
right time comes.”
