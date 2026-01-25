Police storm a hotel in Namanga and seize elephant tusks worth Ksh 11 million (PHOTOs)







Sunday, January 25, 2026 - A multi-agency team comprising of officers from the National Police Service (NPS) and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has netted two wildlife traffickers, seizing elephant tusks worth approximately Sh11 million.

Following a trail of intelligence leads, the team launched a covert operation at Mufassa Hotel, where the traffickers were believed to be closing in on a shadowy deal with a prospective buyer.

There, they found Imani Manasi Msumbwa and Justin Mwalima, both Tanzanian nationals, and Alton Jilaoneka, a Kenyan, lounging as if they were kings on their throne, completely unaware that their reign was about to come to an end.

But in a twist of fate, Justin Mwalima made a daring escape at the first sign of trouble, slipping away like a wisp of smoke.

The remaining two didn’t stand a chance and were arrested on the spot.

Upon interrogation, they led the officers to their parked vehicles, setting the stage for further revelations.

A search of a Toyota Mark X, registration number T476 DHS, turned up 20 pieces of elephant tusks weighing a total of 110 kilograms stashed in the boot, while a further inspection of a Nissan Fairland, registration number T305 EFM, uncovered a weighing machine, underpinning the traffickers' meticulous operations.

The suspects were swiftly escorted, along with the impounded motor vehicles and exhibits, to Namanga Police Station, where they are undergoing processing pending arraignment.

This interception serves as a powerful reminder of the Government’s commitment to combating wildlife trafficking through robust multi-agency collaboration and intelligence-led operations, to protect our natural resources and endangered species.

