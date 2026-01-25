KALONZO warns President RUTO over GACHAGUA’s safety amid Othaya church teargas incident - “You will have no country”







Sunday, January 25, 2026 - Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has issued a stern warning to President William Ruto over the safety of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Sunday, January 25th, Kalonzo cautioned that any harm to Gachagua will have grave consequences for the country.

“If anything happens to Rigathi Gachagua, William Ruto, you will not have a country beginning with yourself.”

“Let us pray for our brother; just the other day we went to his home and his wife, Reverend Dorcas, you can imagine what she is going through,” he said.

Kalonzo further accused the administration of eroding democratic ideals painstakingly built over the years.

“This is not the country we have been wanting to build, we have tried to build, literally brick by brick, for democracy and good governance.”

“I call on all our international partners to declare William Ruto a pariah,” he added.

His remarks followed an alarm raised by Gachagua over a security incident at Wairima ACK Church in Othaya, Nyeri County.

In a statement, Gachagua alleged that worshippers were attacked during a Sunday service, claiming security operatives used tear gas and live ammunition.

“William Ruto has sent a killer squad to kill us inside Wairima ACK church, Othaya.”

“We are marooned in church, being attacked with live bullets and tear gas, and have torched my vehicles,” he stated.

Appealing for prayers, Gachagua said, “We ask Kenyans to pray for us to come out alive.”

Images shared from the scene showed thick clouds of tear gas engulfing the church compound as congregants fled to safety.

