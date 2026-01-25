KALONZO warns President RUTO over GACHAGUA’s safety amid Othaya church teargas incident - “You will have no country”

Sunday, January 25,
2026 - Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has issued a stern warning to
President William Ruto over the safety of former Deputy President Rigathi
Gachagua.
Speaking on Sunday, January 25th, Kalonzo
cautioned that any harm to Gachagua will have grave consequences for the
country.
“If anything happens to Rigathi Gachagua, William Ruto, you
will not have a country beginning with yourself.”
“Let us pray for our brother; just the other day we went to
his home and his wife, Reverend Dorcas, you can imagine what she is going
through,” he said.
Kalonzo further accused the administration of eroding
democratic ideals painstakingly built over the years.
“This is not the country we have been wanting to build, we
have tried to build, literally brick by brick, for democracy and good
governance.”
“I call on all our international partners to declare William
Ruto a pariah,” he added.
His remarks followed an alarm raised by Gachagua over a
security incident at Wairima ACK Church in Othaya, Nyeri County.
In a statement, Gachagua alleged that worshippers were
attacked during a Sunday service, claiming security operatives used tear gas
and live ammunition.
“William Ruto has sent a killer squad to kill us inside
Wairima ACK church, Othaya.”
“We are marooned in church, being attacked with live bullets
and tear gas, and have torched my vehicles,” he stated.
Appealing for prayers, Gachagua said, “We ask Kenyans to
pray for us to come out alive.”
Images shared from the scene showed thick clouds of tear gas
engulfing the church compound as congregants fled to safety.
