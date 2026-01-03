PHOTOs!! Tragedy as a young man dies at an event hosted by Tourism CS REBECCA MIANO at her rural home over Christmas - Here’s exactly what happened







Saturday, January 3, 2026 - A somber mood has engulfed parts of Ol Kalou and Ndaragwa following reports that a 23-year-old man died and three others were injured in an electrocution incident during an event held at the rural home of Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Rebecca Miano, on 26th December.

The claims were first shared in a Facebook post by Councillor Njohi, who stated that CS Miano had hosted villagers at her Ndaragwa residence for a relief food distribution and community gathering.

According to the post, an events company from Ol Kalou had been contracted to erect tents for the function.

During the setup, four young men working with the events organiser were allegedly electrocuted.

One of them, identified in the post as Richard Chuhi, aged 23, is said to have died on the spot.

He reportedly leaves behind a widow and a two-month-old child.

The three survivors were treated and discharged from hospital days later.

Councillor Njohi further alleged that CS Miano did not follow up on the matter or attend the funeral, claims that have sparked concern among some residents, according to the post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST