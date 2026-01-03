ATAGONGEWA! Netizens react to actress TRISHA KHALID’s “Pum Pum’’ boyfriend - Some claims she is just after money (PHOTOs)

Saturday, January 3, 2026 - Popular actress and digital content creator, Trisha Khalid, has caused a buzz after introducing her new boyfriend.
In the series of photos posted on her social media
platforms, the curvy actress is seen getting mushy with her “pum pum”
boyfriend, believed to be a wealthy businessman.
The photos have since caused divided opinion.
While a section of fans congratulated Trisha and wished the
pair happiness, others took a more cynical tone, alleging that the relationship
may be driven by financial gain rather than love.
Some Kenyans claimed the actress appears more interested in
the man’s wealth than genuine companionship.
See the photos.
