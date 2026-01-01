PHOTOs! Kenyans speculate why First Lady RACHEL RUTO was wearing dark glasses on New Year’s Eve - What was she hiding?







Thursday, January 1, 2026 - The appearance of First Lady Rachel Ruto at a New Year’s Eve event hosted by gospel musician, Emmy Kosgey, in Eldoret has sparked widespread speculation and heated debate online after she was spotted wearing dark sunglasses throughout the ceremony.

Photos from the event, which have since gone viral, show the First Lady noticeably shielding her eyes behind tinted shades, a fashion choice that immediately caught the attention of curious Kenyans.

Across social media platforms, users questioned why Rachel Ruto chose to appear in dark glasses, with some terming it “unusual” and “suspicious.”

“She kept the bodyguard glasses on all night. Women, it’s okay to leave a marriage for peace. It’s okay to let your voice be heard. It’s okay to walk away. The stigma after divorce is temporary. Peace and happiness are eternal,” a lady wrote on X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST