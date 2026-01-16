PHOTO!! Tragedy as a KIKUYU woman takes her own life after jumping from a building in Dubai







Friday, January 16, 2026 - A Kenyan woman from Kitale, identified as Joyce Wanjiku, has reportedly died in Dubai after jumping from a building, in an incident that has left her family and friends devastated and searching for answers.

According to her close friend, Miriam Rotich, Wanjiku was a lively, church‑going woman who strongly believed in prayer and was well loved by those around her.

Miriam expressed deep disbelief over reports suggesting that Wanjiku may have taken her own life, insisting that the circumstances do not align with the person she knew.

“I refuse to believe that you went to Dubai just to commit suicide instead of working. For the longest time I have known you, I want to believe you didn’t jump off that building. Someone must have pushed you,” Miriam wrote in an emotional tribute shared online.

She added that the news has left her shattered and struggling to come to terms with the loss, saying she remains in total denial.

“The mention of your death is deadly, painful and devastating. I still think someone will tell us it’s a lie or mistaken identity. I am in denial. Total denial,” she wrote.

