AMEUMBIKA!! Stunning female law student shares hot PHOTOs from mock courtroom and netizens can’t keep calm (LOOK)







Friday, January 16, 2026 - A stunning young lady studying law has set social media abuzz after posting striking photos of herself inside a mock courtroom on X.

She revealed that she has just four months left before qualifying as an entertainment and sports lawyer.

In the viral shots, she posed confidently in a chic dress that drew mixed reactions online.

While many netizens showered her with good wishes for her legal journey, others criticized her outfit as “not modest.”

One commenter wrote, “I hope you adopt more modest clothing by then.”

The aspiring lawyer quickly clapped back, saying, “There’s absolutely nothing wrong with this dress I had on for class, but I hope in four months you learn how to mind your business.”

