PETER SALASYA slams RAILA’s alleged adopted son, OKETCH SALAH as he sides with WINNIE and RAILA Jnr. - “BABA’s spirit will reveal the truth”







Wednesday, January 28, 2026 - Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya, has waded into the controversy surrounding businessman Oketch Salah, who has claimed to be Raila Odinga’s adopted son.

Speaking on Wednesday, January 28th, 2026, Salasya insisted that the spirit of Baba - the late Raila Odinga, remains alive and will one day compel Salah to “spill the beans” about what really happened.

“The spirit of Baba one day will make Oketch Salah go mad and spill the beans on what exactly happened,” Salasya said.

He praised Salah’s current direction, saying it allows Baba’s spirit to continue guiding them towards the truth.

At the same time, Salasya emphasized that Raila’s children, Winnie Odinga and Raila Junior, are the “true DNA of Baba” and could never betray him.

His remarks come after Winnie Odinga strongly dismissed Salah’s claims.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday, January 27th, she said Salah was not present when her father passed away and described his statements as false and dangerous.

“A flat-out lie that you were there at the time of my father’s death and talking about things that did not occur is quite dangerous and makes me question his intentions,” Winnie remarked.

Salah, who has published emotional tributes describing his bond with Raila, continues to identify himself as Baba’s adopted son.

His remarks have fueled confusion and heated debate within ODM circles.





