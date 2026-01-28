Tanzanian actresses IRENE and JACKLINE WOLPER open up on crushing on former Kenyan president UHURU KENYATTA - “He was very handsome”







Wednesday, January 28, 2026 - Tanzanian film stars, Irene Uwoya and Jackline Wolper, have stirred reactions on social media after revealing that they once had a crush on Kenya’s former President, Uhuru Kenyatta.

The confession came during an episode of The List Reality Show, where the two actresses were asked to share their past celebrity crushes.

Irene Uwoya was the first to speak, admitting that her admiration for Uhuru dated back to his early years in politics, long before he became President.

“I really liked Uhuru Kenyatta. He was charming, confident and carried himself with a lot of class,” Irene said.

She explained that her crush was based on how he presented himself publicly, noting his calm nature and polished leadership image.

Jackline Wolper later joined in, saying she too admired Uhuru during that period.

“I think many women admired him. He had presence, and he was very handsome,” Wolper said, drawing laughter from the panel.

She clarified that the crush was light-hearted and rooted in admiration rather than any personal connection.

The candid moment quickly went viral, with clips spreading across East Africa and sparking lively debate online.

Uhuru Kenyatta served as Kenya’s President from 2013 to 2022 and was widely known for his easy-going and down to earth nature.

The Kenyan DAILY POST