Tanzanian actresses IRENE and JACKLINE WOLPER open up on crushing on former Kenyan president UHURU KENYATTA - “He was very handsome”

Wednesday, January
28, 2026 - Tanzanian film stars, Irene Uwoya and Jackline Wolper, have
stirred reactions on social media after revealing that they once had a crush on
Kenya’s former President, Uhuru Kenyatta.
The confession came during an episode of The List Reality
Show, where the two actresses were asked to share their past celebrity
crushes.
Irene Uwoya was the first to speak, admitting that her
admiration for Uhuru dated back to his early years in politics, long before he
became President.
“I really liked Uhuru Kenyatta. He was charming,
confident and carried himself with a lot of class,” Irene said.
She explained that her crush was based on how he presented
himself publicly, noting his calm nature and polished leadership image.
Jackline Wolper later joined in, saying she too admired
Uhuru during that period.
“I think many women admired him. He had presence, and he
was very handsome,” Wolper said, drawing laughter from the panel.
She clarified that the crush was light-hearted and rooted in
admiration rather than any personal connection.
The candid moment quickly went viral, with clips spreading
across East Africa and sparking lively debate online.
Uhuru Kenyatta served as Kenya’s President from 2013 to 2022
and was widely known for his easy-going and down to earth nature.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments