Pastor ROBERT BURALE explains how society targets and drags men down - “The easiest person to attack is a man”







Saturday, January 31, 2026 - Pastor Robert Burale has sparked conversation online after opening up about the silent struggles men face in society.

In a heartfelt Instagram video posted on Saturday, January 31st, 2026, the motivational speaker reflected on how men are often the easiest targets when accused of wrongdoing.

Burale recalled a harrowing case where a man spent ten years in prison after being accused of assaulting his daughter - only for the truth to later emerge.

“The daughter came clean and said her mother put her to it,” he revealed, underscoring how devastating false accusations can be.

According to Burale, men frequently find themselves in situations where their innocence is overlooked.

“The easiest person to attack is a man,” he said, noting that society often rallies behind accusers even when claims lack merit.

He added that sometimes, men themselves join in tearing down fellow men.

Despite these challenges, Burale emphasized that being a man is both a privilege and a burden.

“It is a privilege to be a man, but it is difficult to be a man,” he reflected.

Looking ahead, he announced plans to spotlight issues affecting men, including cases of wrongful accusations and mistreatment.

He went on to advise men to be resilient.

“Walk in the right places. It may be tough, but straighten your back, tomorrow will be a better day.”

