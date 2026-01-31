A 29-year-old Kenyan citizen, CLINTON NYAPARA MOGESA, killed in Ukraine while fighting for Russian Army (PHOTOs)







Saturday, January 31, 2026 - A tragic story has emerged from the ongoing war in Ukraine, involving a young Kenyan man who lost his life after being recruited into the Russian army.

According to Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, the deceased has been identified as Clinton Nyapara Mogesa, born in 1997.

His body was discovered in the Donetsk region following what officials described as a deadly assault operation.

Mogesa had previously lived and worked in Qatar before signing a contract with the Russian military, where he was quickly assigned to an assault unit and deployed to the front lines.

Reports indicate his training was brief, and he was killed during what is known as a “meat assault” - a term used to describe high-casualty infantry attacks carried out with little preparation or protection.

Ukrainian officials noted that Russian forces did not evacuate his body after the operation.

Adding to the concern, Mogesa was found carrying passports belonging to two other Kenyan citizens, believed to be fellow recruits awaiting deployment.

His family has reportedly received no communication or compensation from Russian authorities regarding his death.

This development comes just weeks after Kenya’s Government announced the rescue and repatriation of 18 nationals who had been fighting for Russia in Ukraine.

In a statement, the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary confirmed that the group was issued emergency travel documents and safely returned home.





The Kenyan DAILY POST