Panic as a mother of 4 goes missing after posting a disturbing message on Facebook - Leaves her kids with the househelp







Friday, January 16, 2026 - A family has been thrown into panic mode after a mother of four, identified as Suzy, mysteriously disappeared shortly after posting a worrying message on Facebook and switching off her phone.

According to a close friend, Suzy left her children in the care of a househelp at around 4:00 pm.

Later in the evening, at approximately 7:12 pm, she posted a troubling message on Facebook before going offline completely.

Concerned by her silence, Suzy’s friend searched for her late into the night, visiting joints she was known to frequent, but could not locate her.

The friend reportedly slept at around 1:00 am, hoping her phone would be switched on by morning.

However, by the following day, her phone remained off and she had still not returned home.

Earlier that day at around 11:00 am, Suzy had called the friend and spoke normally, even mentioning that the children wanted chapati and that she was in the process of cooking.

There were no signs of distress during the conversation.

The sudden disappearance has left family and friends deeply disturbed as efforts to trace her continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST