Panic as a 23-year-old LADY goes missing mysteriously - Last seen at the Tunnel Club along Mombasa Road a week ago







Monday, January 26, 2026 - A family has been thrown into distress after their 23-year-old daughter went missing under unclear circumstances.

The young woman, identified as Mercy Wanjiru Kimani, was last seen about a week ago at the Tunnel Club, a popular entertainment joint located along Mombasa Road.

Since then, all efforts by her family and friends to trace her whereabouts have been unsuccessful.

According to the family, Mercy’s phone has been unreachable, and she has not made any contact since the night she disappeared, an unusual move that has raised serious concern.

The family is appealing to anyone who may have seen Mercy or has any information that could help locate her to come forward or report to the nearest police station.

The disappearance has sparked worry online as Kenyans share the post in the hope of finding her safe.





The Kenyan DAILY POST