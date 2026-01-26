A drunk MUBABA knocks down a boda boda rider along Thika Road while carrying two University LADIES - Brags being an Engineer with deep pockets (VIDEO)

Monday, January 26, 2026 - There was drama along Thika Road after a drunk “mubaba” knocked down a boda boda rider while ferrying two female university students from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in his car.
In a video circulating online, an irate crowd is seen
confronting the man, who responds with arrogance, boasting that he is an Engineer with “deep pockets” and claiming to
employ over 50 young men.
According to an eyewitness, the situation nearly turned
deadly after the man pulled out a panga and
threatened the injured rider as members of the public confronted him.
The boda boda rider sustained injuries in the crash,
prompting onlookers to raise an alarm and surround the suspect.
A police
officer later intervened, managing to defuse the tense
situation.
Witnesses say were
it not for the timely police intervention, the angry crowd
could have attacked the man and possibly torched
his vehicle.
Watch the video>>> below
Drunk MUBABA pic.twitter.com/2T2xkxITX8— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 26, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments