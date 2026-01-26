A drunk MUBABA knocks down a boda boda rider along Thika Road while carrying two University LADIES - Brags being an Engineer with deep pockets (VIDEO)







Monday, January 26, 2026 - There was drama along Thika Road after a drunk “mubaba” knocked down a boda boda rider while ferrying two female university students from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in his car.

In a video circulating online, an irate crowd is seen confronting the man, who responds with arrogance, boasting that he is an Engineer with “deep pockets” and claiming to employ over 50 young men.

According to an eyewitness, the situation nearly turned deadly after the man pulled out a panga and threatened the injured rider as members of the public confronted him.

The boda boda rider sustained injuries in the crash, prompting onlookers to raise an alarm and surround the suspect.

A police officer later intervened, managing to defuse the tense situation.

Witnesses say were it not for the timely police intervention, the angry crowd could have attacked the man and possibly torched his vehicle.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST