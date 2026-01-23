Painful! The moment the father of the 3 kids who died in an accident after landing in the country from US broke down after viewing their bodies (VIDEO)

Friday, January 23, 2026 - Heartbreaking scenes unfolded as Darwin Deleon, the father of the three children who died in a tragic road accident in Gilgil, Nakuru County, broke down after viewing their bodies.
The children had just arrived in the country from the United
States for a holiday when the fatal crash occurred, cutting their young lives
short.
In a deeply emotional video that has since gone viral
online, Darwin is seen wailing uncontrollably at the International Christian
Church (ICC) along Mombasa Road, as grieving family members and friends
struggle to console him.
The tragic loss has touched many Kenyans, with messages of
condolence pouring in across social media.
The children were later cremated at Kariokor Cemetery.
