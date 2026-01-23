CCTV cameras capture a LADY being robbed at gunpoint by motorbike-riding thugs in Kibiko (VIDEO)







Friday, January 23, 2026 - Residents of Kibiko are living in fear following a disturbing rise in insecurity after gun-toting thugs were captured on CCTV robbing members of the public in broad daylight.

In shocking footage that has since surfaced online, two criminals riding on a motorbike are seen targeting a lady and her colleague within a residential estate.

The incident occurred during the day, raising concerns about the attackers' boldness.

The video shows the victims walking calmly along the road when the motorbike approaches and suddenly stops near them.

The pillion passenger jumps off, brandishes a gun, and threatens the victims before forcefully robbing them of their belongings.

After the robbery, the suspects quickly fled the scene on the motorbike, leaving the victims visibly shaken but unharmed.

The incident has sparked outrage among residents, who are now calling on security agencies to increase patrols and arrest the culprits, warning that insecurity in the area is getting out of hand.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST