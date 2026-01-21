OUCH!! Man tries to make advances at a skimpily dressed ‘LADY’ at a concert and regrets immediately - This is painfully hilarious! (WATCH)

Wednesday, January 21, 2026 - A viral clip capturing a man’s painfully hilarious moment of embarrassment at a packed concert has left netizens in stitches.
In the video, the bold reveler is seen confidently
approaching another partygoer dressed in a skimpy baby‑pink outfit.
With casual dance moves and a gentle tap on the hand, he
appeared to invite the stylish stranger for a dance, clearly expecting a flirty
exchange.
But the fun quickly turned awkward.
As the “lady” turned around, the man realized he had been
making advances on a fellow guy dressed in feminine attire.
The shock on his face was instant, and his hasty retreat has
sent netizens into uncontrollable laughter.
Watch the video>>> below.
Surprise! 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ex2veToda7— Joe G (@EastEndJoe) January 20, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments