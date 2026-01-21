OUCH!! Man tries to make advances at a skimpily dressed ‘LADY’ at a concert and regrets immediately - This is painfully hilarious! (WATCH)







Wednesday, January 21, 2026 - A viral clip capturing a man’s painfully hilarious moment of embarrassment at a packed concert has left netizens in stitches.

In the video, the bold reveler is seen confidently approaching another partygoer dressed in a skimpy baby‑pink outfit.

With casual dance moves and a gentle tap on the hand, he appeared to invite the stylish stranger for a dance, clearly expecting a flirty exchange.

But the fun quickly turned awkward.

As the “lady” turned around, the man realized he had been making advances on a fellow guy dressed in feminine attire.

The shock on his face was instant, and his hasty retreat has sent netizens into uncontrollable laughter.

Watch the video>>> below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST