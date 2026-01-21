DRAMA! The daughter of the late judge NZAMBA KITONGA confronted by boda boda riders over unpaid fare while drunk - Calls them “useless taka taka’’







Wednesday, January 21, 2026 - Drama unfolded after the daughter of the late Senior Counsel and Judge, Nzamba Kitonga, was confronted by boda boda riders for refusing to pay fare while intoxicated.

In a video circulating online, the middle-aged woman is seen being confronted by several riders after declining to pay Ksh 150, the agreed fare after being dropped off by a boda boda operator.

The rider’s colleagues intervened, demanding that she pays their colleague his dues.





During the confrontation, the visibly drunk woman is heard bragging about her family background, stating that she is the daughter of the late judge.

She insulted the riders, referring to them as “useless,” before eventually paying the fare and walking away.

Watch the video>>> below

Late Judge, SC NZAMBA KITONGA's daughter pic.twitter.com/lNJ5nmXm4m — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 21, 2026