“Officially a single mother”! Kenyan LADY declares and shares videos after catching her husband red-handed with his side chick in their home







Tuesday, January 13, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has exposed her husband for infidelity, sharing videos that show the moment she caught him red-handed with his side chick inside their matrimonial home.

She returned home unannounced, only to find another woman comfortably seated on the couch in her house.

Visibly emotional, she recorded videos of the confrontation and later shared them on TikTok, where she publicly declared herself a single mother.

“Officially a single mother,” she stated in the video, adding that the painful experience had convinced her never to get married again.

The videos have since gone viral, with netizens expressing mixed reactions, some sympathising with her ordeal, while others criticised the decision to air private family matters on social media.

