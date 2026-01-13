“Moving to 2026 with my man, not forgetting his wife and four kids” - KIKUYU LADY proudly flaunts her MUBABA on Tiktok (VIDEO)

Tuesday, January 13, 2026 - A Kikuyu lady has sparked an online buzz after proudly flaunting a man old enough to be her father, commonly referred to as a “mubaba,” on TikTok.
In the now-viral video, the young woman is seen playfully
goofing around with the older man as he smiles for the camera.
She captioned the clip: “Moving to 2026 with my man,
not forgetting his wife and four kids,” a statement that quickly
ignited reaction.
While some users criticised her for glorifying infidelity
and labelled her a homewrecker, others advised her to keep such relationships
private rather than broadcasting them online.
Watch the video>>> below
Moving to 2026 in style pic.twitter.com/gPjLAyZCm7— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 13, 2026
