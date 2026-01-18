ODM sets tough power sharing conditions for coalition talks, warns RUTO’s UDA against dictating terms ahead of 2027 elections

Sunday, January 18,
2026 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has set tough conditions for
any pre‑coalition talks with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of the
2027 General Elections.
Speaking on Sunday, January 18th, in Kakamega
County during the ODM grassroots mobilisation tour dubbed Linda
Ground, party leader Oburu Odinga declared that ODM will only
engage in negotiations that recognise its strength and guarantee equitable
power sharing.
Oburu insisted that ODM remains the largest party in Kenya
and must therefore secure a fair share of Government in any coalition
arrangement.
“I want to assure you that with your support, as we continue
to negotiate with others, we will make sure that ODM, being the largest party
in Kenya, gets its fair share of the Government.”
“The broad‑based arrangement is just a small thing.”
“We want fair representation in Government come 2027. We
want to share power.”
He dismissed the current broad‑based political arrangement
as temporary, stressing that ODM’s long‑term focus is on securing
representation after the next election cycle.
His remarks signal early pressure on President William Ruto
and UDA as the two parties prepare to launch coalition talks following approval
from their central management committees.
Oburu’s sentiments were echoed by Suna East MP, Junet
Mohamed, who argued that ODM has been in opposition for too long.
“The ODM party is not an NGO to push for people’s rights. It
was formed with the intention of capturing power.”
“If you want to form an NGO, go and form your party.”
“The last opposition leader was the late Raila Odinga.
Others going forward will be in Government,” Junet stated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments