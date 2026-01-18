ODM sets tough power sharing conditions for coalition talks, warns RUTO’s UDA against dictating terms ahead of 2027 elections







Sunday, January 18, 2026 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has set tough conditions for any pre‑coalition talks with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Speaking on Sunday, January 18th, in Kakamega County during the ODM grassroots mobilisation tour dubbed Linda Ground, party leader Oburu Odinga declared that ODM will only engage in negotiations that recognise its strength and guarantee equitable power sharing.

Oburu insisted that ODM remains the largest party in Kenya and must therefore secure a fair share of Government in any coalition arrangement.

“I want to assure you that with your support, as we continue to negotiate with others, we will make sure that ODM, being the largest party in Kenya, gets its fair share of the Government.”

“The broad‑based arrangement is just a small thing.”

“We want fair representation in Government come 2027. We want to share power.”

He dismissed the current broad‑based political arrangement as temporary, stressing that ODM’s long‑term focus is on securing representation after the next election cycle.

His remarks signal early pressure on President William Ruto and UDA as the two parties prepare to launch coalition talks following approval from their central management committees.

Oburu’s sentiments were echoed by Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, who argued that ODM has been in opposition for too long.

“The ODM party is not an NGO to push for people’s rights. It was formed with the intention of capturing power.”

“If you want to form an NGO, go and form your party.”

“The last opposition leader was the late Raila Odinga. Others going forward will be in Government,” Junet stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST