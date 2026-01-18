CAF President responds to a request to relocate AFCON 2027 from Kenya amid ‘No Roads’ claim





Sunday, January 18, 2026 - Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Patrice Motsepe, has dismissed calls to relocate the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania over alleged infrastructural shortcomings.

Speaking on Saturday, January 17th, during a press conference in Morocco, Motsepe was pressed by Ivorian journalist, Mamadou Gaye, who questioned whether East Africa was adequately prepared to host the continent’s premier football tournament.

Gaye claimed poor road networks would hinder travel between the three host nations, warning that the competition risked “lowering standards” if staged in the region.

“The next one (AFCON) is heading to three East African countries, where I have been.”

“No roads connecting the countries.”

“Some of my colleagues from East Africa told me that from one country to another one will take you two days to drive,” Gaye said, before asking if CAF might consider shifting the event elsewhere.

Motsepe firmly rejected the suggestion, stressing CAF’s commitment to using football as a tool for development.

“You’ve got to create opportunities for all African countries to develop infrastructure.”

“I am confident that the AFCON will be successful. I know there will be challenges,” he stated.

He pointed to the successful hosting of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in August 2025 by the same three countries as proof of their capability.

“That’s why I wanted CHAN to take place in those countries, because it would give the chance to develop.”

“We are not going to take the competition away from those countries because I am convinced it will be successful,” Motsepe added.

The CAF boss noted that logistical hurdles are common in global tournaments, citing the 2026 World Cup in the USA and Mexico.

He also reiterated that AFCON will shift to a four‑year cycle from 2028, following Morocco’s 2025 edition and the East Africa “Pamoja” joint bid in 2027.

