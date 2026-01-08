Nyeri based lawyer WARUGURU KIAI accuses GACHAGUA’s former Deputy Director of Communications, MARTHA J MIANO, of snatching her husband and taking over her matrimonial property







Thursday, January 8, 2026 - Drama has erupted on social media after Nyeri-based lawyer, Waruguru Kiai, publicly accused Martha J. Miano, a former Deputy Director of Communications under ex-Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, of wrecking her marriage and taking over her matrimonial property.

In a series of posts shared on Facebook, Waruguru alleged that Martha, who currently serves as a board member at the Kenya Pipeline Company Limited (KPC), eloped with her husband and subsequently moved into properties she described as matrimonial assets.

According to Waruguru, the situation has caused her immense personal distress, prompting her to go public with the allegations in what she termed as a fight for justice and truth.

However, Martha J. Miano has strongly pushed back against the claims.

In her defence, she alleged that Waruguru had abandoned her husband during a period when he was facing serious financial difficulties.

Martha further claimed that the lawyer is now attempting to return into the man’s life after he allegedly gained significant wealth.

“Wee unadharau mtu when he had nothing. You insult him and do all manner of things...Tukitengeneza na apate kitu unataka kurudi..... Urudi wapi? NO ENTRY!” she posted on Facebook.





Photos of the man Martha is accused of snatching by the Nyeri-based lawyer.

The disgruntled lawyer who claims Martha wrecked her marriage.

