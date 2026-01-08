LADY’s before-and-after surgery transformation stuns netizens!! “With money, you can buy a new body” (LOOK)







Thursday, January 8, 2026 - Popular Ugandan social media personality, Kirabo Kisitu, has left netizens stunned after a photo emerged online showing her dramatic transformation before and after undergoing a surgical procedure.

Kirabo, who is widely known for confidently parading her curvy physique on social media, appeared different before the cosmetic surgery.

The viral photo have reignited debate around cosmetic surgery and the growing belief that with enough money, one can “buy” a new body.

While some social media users praised Kirabo’s transformation and confidence, others questioned the pressure placed on women to conform to certain beauty standards.

BBL procedures have gained popularity across Africa and beyond, driven largely by social media influence.

However, medical experts continue to warn that such surgeries come with significant risks.

A little something to brighten up your day. 😊 pic.twitter.com/n3eMA34PF8 — Kisitu Kirabo (@KisituKirab7) January 6, 2026

