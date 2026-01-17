NURSE JUDY sparks reactions with strong views on viral video of LADY being recorded in club ‘bila nini’ – “That LADY was Alert, Tusidanganyane”







Saturday, January 17, 2026 - Popular online personality, Nurse Judy, has weighed in on a viral video showing a woman allegedly being harassed by her Mubaba, James Opande.

In a series of posts on Instagram on Saturday, January 17th, 2026, while Judy acknowledged the harassment was wrong, she called out the woman’s reaction.

According to Judy, a second video showed the woman smiling, giggling and even calling the man “babe,” despite the public humiliation.

“There is even literally a PART 2 where she’s still there, begging to stay with him,” she noted.

Judy dismissed claims that intoxication excused the behaviour, insisting that the woman was fully aware.

“That lady was ALERT and oriented X4. She knew exactly what was happening,” she said, adding that the woman had options in that moment, including walking away.

She argued that public perception would have shifted if the woman had clearly resisted.

“If we had seen her calling him out, refusing the behaviour, demanding the recording to stop, the reaction would have been different,” Judy explained.

Addressing claims of drunkenness, she clarified: “Na before you say she was drunk… intoxication has levels. Hatuongelelei ile ulevi ya chakari mpaka mtu amezima.”

This comes amid calls for the arrest of the man responsible for the videos who has since been identified as a Kenyan caregiver based in the U.S, James Opande.

