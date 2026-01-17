Heavily intoxicated LADIES go on rampage along Mirema Drive - These are your future wives! SAD!!!

Saturday, January 17, 2026 - There was drama along Mirema Drive after a group of heavily intoxicated ladies were captured on camera causing disturbance following a night of excessive drinking.
In the video, the middle-aged ladies are seen staggering
along the road, repeatedly falling onto nearby stalls and interfering with
normal business operations.
Their behavior attracted the attention of small-scale
traders in the area, with one visibly frustrated vendor warning them that they
will be held liable for any damage caused to his property.
The incident sparked reactions online, with many Kenyans
expressing concern over rising alcohol abuse among young women in urban areas.
Watch the video>>> below
Mirema Drive pic.twitter.com/9RinA1sKNQ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 18, 2026
