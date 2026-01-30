NURSE JUDY reveals her staggering salary in the US, urges Nurses paid peanuts in Kenya to seek opportunities in America







Friday, January 30, 2026 - Popular online personality, Nurse Judy, a US‑based Kenyan nurse, has caused a buzz on social media after disclosing the massive financial rewards of nursing abroad.

In a recent Instagram post, Judy revealed that working in the United States has enabled her to earn the equivalent of up to Ksh 1.3 million per week - an amount far beyond what most nurses in Kenya take home in a month.

Her revelation has ignited conversations among Kenyan health professionals, many of whom are paid peanuts and work under challenging conditions.

In Kenya, registered nurses typically earn between Ksh 55,000 and Ksh 110,000 per month in public hospitals, depending on experience.

Judy contrasted this with the lucrative opportunities available in the US, especially in high‑demand specialties and regions.

Beyond the financial appeal, Judy urged Kenyan nurses to focus on proper licensure and certification before seeking opportunities abroad.

She emphasized the importance of passing the NCLEX‑RN exam and meeting state licensing requirements.

While acknowledging that relocation comes with challenges, Judy stressed the need for thorough preparation and warned against fraudulent recruitment schemes.

“Legitimate processes are key to success,” she advised, urging nurses to avoid shortcuts and protect themselves from exploitation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST