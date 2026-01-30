Gospel singer DADDY OWEN opens up on dating a Mzungu LADY and the cultural clashes that ended their romance - “It couldn’t work”







Friday, January 30, 2026 - Veteran Kenyan gospel singer, Daddy Owen, has shared little known details about his past relationship with a white woman, revealing how cultural differences eventually led to their breakup.

Speaking on his podcast on Thursday, January 29th, 2026, Owen said their connection began quickly and intensely.

“Ashapigia buda yako simu, buda yake ananipigia, things were moving very fast,” he recalled.

Despite the excitement, Owen admitted that culture soon became the biggest challenge.

“With this chick, one of the hardest things…the only difference was tulianza kuclash on culture,” he explained, adding that his strong Luhya roots made compromise difficult.

“Si unajua mimi na u Luhya yangu siwezi bend, kuna vitu siwezi kubali zifanyike.”

The singer revealed that his partner wanted them to relocate to America, but at the time his music career in Kenya was just beginning to flourish.

While she was already established as a nurse, Owen questioned what future awaited him abroad.

“Exactly what am I coming to do in America?” he asked, realizing the move would not work.

Eventually, the couple parted ways, with Owen even accompanying her to the bus station.

Reflecting on the relationship, Owen described it as a learning moment.

“There are so many things nili realise zingekataa kuwork,” he noted, emphasizing that love alone is not always enough.

