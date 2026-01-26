NURSE JUDY breaks down in emotional video as she opens up on loneliness of working in America away from family







Monday, January 26, 2026 - Nurse Judy, a Kenyan healthcare professional working abroad, has touched hearts online after sharing an emotional video that captures the personal toll of living far from her loved ones.

The clip opens with Judy lying on her bed, tears streaming down her face.

The video features short clips and photographs from happier times: vacations, laughter, and relaxed family gatherings, highlighting the contrast between her current solitude and past moments with family members.

A caption accompanying the opening scenes reads: “Don’t stop praying because you don’t see results immediately. God is working on His timetable. It’s worth the wait.”

As the video progresses, more family memories appear, underscored by a soft song that reinforces the reflective mood.

In a written message, Judy admits she has “no words left.”

“Dear God……I have no words left🥹… only tears😭 on this paper📝”

“This distance is heavy on my soul.💔”

“I keep revisiting our memories and my heart still chooses to feel everything.”

She then proceeds to pray, asking for guidance, strength, and clarity - pleading that if certain doors remain closed, she may be shown the ones already open.

In moments of vulnerability, she prays that if she were to “break,” the pieces be used to create “something beautiful.”

Towards the end, Judy reflects on the emotional toll of repeated departures, describing the footage as a compilation of airport heartbreaks and painful goodbyes over the last three years.

Currently based in the United States while her family remains in Tanzania, she concludes with a plea for restoration and a desire to be led back home. Watch the video HERE>>>

