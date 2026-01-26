LARRY MADOWO gushes over alleged girlfriend EDITH KIMANI in sweet birthday message - “Happy birthday, my Love” (PHOTOs)







Monday, January 26, 2026 - CNN international correspondent, Larry Madowo, has set tongues wagging after leaving a heartfelt comment on celebrated Deutsche Welle journalist, Edith Kimani’s 37th birthday post.

Edith marked her special day by sharing a series of glamorous photos on Instagram, captioned simply: “Happy birthday to me. #37.”

While fans rushed to shower her with love, it was Larry’s playful message that stole the spotlight.

“Happy birthday, my love. The way you move is inspiring and a little scary. How are you both wholesome and unhinged?” he wrote, sparking fresh speculation about their long‑rumored relationship.

Edith responded just as cheekily: “Larry, my sweet, why are you telling people our secrets? Thank you, my love.”

The exchange ended there, but the intrigue only deepened when Edith later revealed on her Instagram Stories that Larry had FaceTimed her from afar while she was in Cape Town, captioning the moment “Long distance betrayal.”

This isn’t the first time Edith and Larry have fueled speculation, last year, they delighted fans with a dinner date clip in New York, braving cold winds while goofing around.

Whether friends or something more, the duo’s easy banter and visible closeness continue to captivate audiences, making them one of the most talked‑about pairs in Kenyan media circles.

The Kenyan DAILY POST